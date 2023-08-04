The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge lashes out, protective Liam, and Finn’s world crumbles

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal lives are torn apart thanks to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

It was only a matter of time before B&B writers figured out a way to mess with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) marriage.

Not only were they blissfully happy, but Liam (Scott Clifton) is now single due to Hope (Annika Noelle) leaving him for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Lope splitting up was a sure sign Finn and Steffy were doomed.

Yes, the writers are once again headed to revisit Steffy and Liam’s romance, which is bad news for Finn.

It’s good news for Sheila, though, because she wants nothing more than to have her son in her life.

Next week things go from bad to worse for Finn, and it’s not all roses for Sheila, either.

Finn loses everything

Steffy doubles down on leaving Finn after he defended Sheila, even calling her a hero for saving Kelly (Sophia Paras McKinlay). Although Finn pleads with Steffy to change her mind, she insists a separation is the right thing for her family’s safety.

When he isn’t dealing with Steffy, Finn feels the heat from Li (Naomi Matsuda), who freaks out over him allowing Sheila into his life. Two important relationships in his life are falling apart, yet it won’t be enough for Finn to walk away from Sheila.

The evil villain has managed to tap into his good-hearted nature, and Sheila uses that to her advantage to pull Finn closer to her.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) warns Sheila again to proceed with caution and pursue her relationship with Finn slowly, but The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that won’t happen.

Liam and Ridge are in protective mode

Meanwhile, Liam continues to insert himself into Steffy’s life and marriage, all in the name of protection. This time, Liam vows that he will do anything to keep Steffy, Kelly, and Hayes (Alexander and Chase Banks) safe.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) puts someone on blast next week, and it’s a safe bet that either Sheila or Finn is his target. The more Sheila wreaks havoc on his daughters’ life, the more Ridge will go into protective papa mode.

All of this Steffy, Finn, and Sheila drama isn’t just paving the way for a Liam and Steffy reunion.

The story will also serve as a way to send Jacqueline off on maternity leave. Jacqueline will soon welcome her fourth child soon. That means Steffy may end up leaving town to keep her kids safe from Sheila and Finn.

Who’s ready for another week of drama on B&B?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.