The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila tears Steffy and Finn apart

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) effect is in full swing on the hit CBS soap opera.

Sheila won’t stop until she gets what she wants, Finn (Tanner Novlan) and little Hayes.

This week B&B viewers watched as Sheila saved Kelly (Sophia Paras McKinlay) from drowning in the ocean while Finn was on the phone.

The fact Sheila was spying on them is immediately lost on Finn, who dubs his mom a hero.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the hit daytime drama, fans got a look at what this moment does to Steffy and Finn’s marriage.

Let’s just say Finn and Steffy fans are not going to be happy.

Steffy defends her husband

In the footage, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) gets Liam (Scott Clifton) all riled up with his Sheila rant. Wyatt warns Liam that Sheila won’t stop coming after Steffy, Finn, and the kids.

The look on Liam’s face is fear as he knows that Finn has already softened toward Sheila. After all, Liam spotted Finny hugging Sheila after she was released from prison.

A flip of the scene features Steffy and Liam having yet another argument about Finn’s relationship with his birth mother. It’s more of the same as Liam calls Finn “vulnerable’ reiterating Steffy’s family isn’t safe.

Steffy stands up for Finn, fiercely defending that he would never put their family in jeopardy. Little does she know, Finn already did.

Finn calls Sheila a hero

At the beach, Finn praises Sheila for saving Kelly’s life, and that’s when things begin to crumble in his marriage. Once Steffy learns of the incident involving Kelly, she grills her husband for details.

Seething with anger, Steffy can’t understand why Sheila was anywhere near her daughter. Things go from back to worse for Steffy when Finn stands up for Sheila, calling his bio mom a hero.

Yeah, that doesn’t sit well with Steffy, and the look on her face in the video speaks volumes. Sheila is far from a hero in Steffy’s eyes, but Finn can’t see that right now.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that Steffy goes to get lengths to protect her kids, and it looks like that includes keeping them away from her husband.

Now that Hope (Annika Noelle) has dumped Liam and got with Thomas (‎Matthew Atkinson), a Liam and Steffy reunion was only a matter of time. The writers seem poised to use Sheila as the way to break up Steffy and Finn, as well as set the stage for Jacqueline to go on maternity leave.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.