The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy vows to protect her kids and Hope makes a choice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease it’s more of the same.

With the storylines heavily focused around Hope (Annika Noelle), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), things are pretty predictable.

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) freedom has thrown everyone for a loop and exposed Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) vulnerability to her.

After a scary incident, it will be time to take immediate action.

As new relationships form, a few old ones get addressed again.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy takes charge

After learning about Finn and Sheila’s embrace, she takes matters into her own hands.

She has no idea what happened to her husband, who was on the same page as her at one point.

Liam isn’t helping things by inserting himself, which only angers Finn. He made it clear to Liam to back off at the courthouse.

As Jacqui gears up for maternity leave, this may be how the writers choose to have her disappear for a bit. Steffy taking the kids out of town until Finn gets his feelings in order is the perfect way to do it.

Will this be the end of Sinn and the gateway into another round of Steam?

Hope continues to pursue Thomas

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) clarified that he wants what is best for his son when he questioned Hope at Forrester.

Her reaction was to reveal they are feeling things out and exploring the connection.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has pined over her for years, and now, the time has come for him to get a chance with her and have a complete family for Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

There seem to be things that need to be ironed out, especially with the incident that happened.

Will Hope realize she loves Liam when he experiences a big scare? There were rumblings that something brings Liam and Steffy back together, and since it wasn’t the ending of his marriage, this could be it.

And, of course, there’s the minor detail that Hope’s dad, Deacon (Sean Kanan), is involved with Sheila. It will be interesting to see if their relationship gets outed or if they continue to keep it on the down low not to shake things up.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.