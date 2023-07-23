The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam vows to stop Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) release throws everything upside down.

As Liam’s (Scott Clifton) marriage ends, things continue to get more intense between him and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

It was evident that Finn wasn’t happy Liam was there for Sheila’s judgment, and because of the embrace Liam saw in the hallway between the doctor and his birth mother, the relationship between them will be more than strained.

It seems the writers have entered the Twilight Zone, and things will get even murkier as the weeks go on.

Everyone is in a panic about Sheila being free, especially the Forresters.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam records Finn and Sheila’s embrace

Things between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam are tense, especially after he kissed her twice without her permission after learning about Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) in Rome.

After the hearing in the judge’s chambers and learning Sheila will be set free, Liam caught a glimpse of Finn and her embracing in the hallway.

In The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video, Liam records what he sees happening between Sheila and Finn.

He is concerned because his daughter lives with Steffy and Finn, and should he start bringing her around the kids, things could get dangerous.

Speaking of danger, spoilers tease that an accident happened at the beach this week when Steffy and Finn take the kids for a fun day. Kelly is rumored to be injured, which could complicate things further.

Steffy asks Finn to make a promise

Not only is Steffy terrified that Sheila is free, but she is concerned about the impact it will have on Finn.

She asks him to promise to stay away from her, but Finn doesn’t appear happy about the suggestion. He has the same look on his face that he’s had each time he’s embraced Sheila.

It appears Finn has gone to the dark side, and something in him awakened. Could it be the crazy part of the DNA he inherited from his birth mother?

Liam attempts to warn Steffy about things between Sheila and Finn, but will she listen? Something tells us she’ll think Liam wants her back now that he and Hope are over.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.