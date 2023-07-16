The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope doesn’t want Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Hope (Annika Noelle) isn’t backing down from what she wants.

After being caught in bed with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) by her mom, a big decision must be made.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) refused to accept Hope slept with Thomas on her own accord, but that’s precisely what happened. She told her mother she didn’t regret it and reminded her that Liam (Scott Clifton) walked out on her.

Viewers have seen this storyline coming from a mile away, and a more assertive Hope is what they wanted. She has tolerated Liam’s wishy-washy behavior and is now standing her ground regarding her feelings and desires.

Spoilers teased a new couple was forming, and it appeared to be Hope and Thomas.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope makes her decision

Hope is adamant that her decision to be with Thomas is made of sound mind. She deserves a man who only wants to be with her and not share his heart with two women.

She called him out on running to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) after he saw her kiss Thomas in Rome, and she made a good point. Liam and Steffy shared a kiss at that moment too.

And following Liam walking out, he returned to Steffy and kissed her again at the beach house. However, no one knows about those indiscretions.

Thomas can offer Hope what she deserves. He has loved her for years, and it’s finally happening for him. He clarified to Hope that she would never have to worry about another woman in their relationship, and he meant it.

Hope talks to Wyatt

Last week, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) decided to push Liam to forgive Hope.

He urged him to return to the cabin and fix things, but little did he know Hope was already in bed with Thomas.

When Hope and Wyatt talk, she tells him she is done with Liam. She has dealt with him loving her and Steffy and running back and forth between them.

Hope has never held his heart entirely, and she knows that. She settled for Liam, and now she has the opportunity to have the life she’s dreamed of with Thomas, who will make her his one and only.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.