The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: A new couple emerges and Sheila reappears

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap are filled with more drama.

As the marriage between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) ends, the fallout affects those around them.

Rome was a magical place, but it also changed Hope’s life. Her fashion line is doing well, but her home life needs some work.

Meanwhile, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) hasn’t disappeared. She is back onscreen next week, and what she is up to remains to be seen.

With everything going on with the Forresters and Logans, the last thing they need is Sheila popping back up and butting her nose into what’s happening in the outside world while she remains behind bars.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Where does Hope go next?

With Liam insisting there is no return from the kiss she shared with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Hope is left to figure out her next move.

Never mind that, she ran straight to Thomas’ place to lay her woes on him and shared a tender embrace.

Spoilers tease a new couple emerges next week, and with Hope newly single, it can only mean she and Thomas decide to move forward, right?

The people in Los Angeles are few and far between, so other than Thomas and Hope, who else is there?

Of course, Taylor (Krista Allen) is single now that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have reconciled. Could she be entering a new relationship?

And speaking of Taylor, she will have plenty to say when she hears about what happened between Thomas and Hope.

Sheila reappears

It’s been a while since Sheila and her prison garb have been onscreen.

She is in jail for her crimes, and with no one coming to check on her, she was missing from the show for a while.

However, that all changes next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Will someone show up to visit her? Deacon (Sean Kanan) and her had a really good thing going. Will he go to talk to her about the situation with Hope?

Perhaps she has another scheme cooked up to get out of jail. Sheila wants nothing more than to be with her son and her grandson. Finn (Tanner Novlan) isn’t interested in anything to do with her, and he clarified that when he saw her last.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.