The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam wants a divorce

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that July will be messy as the CBS soap continues to pull couples apart.

Rome was a disaster for at least one couple, and as their marriage breaks down, it affects the Forresters and the Logans.

For months, viewers knew where things were headed between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). The writers even mentioned how much she isn’t like her mom, yet she has been taking pages from Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) book.

Liam (Scott Clifton) walked out on Hope, leaving her to wallow in sorrow before her brother RJ (Joshua Hoffman) arrived at the cabin.

As things play out this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, tough choices will be made.

The loss of Lope won’t only affect Liam and Hope.

Liam tells Hope he wants a divorce

Straight from kissing Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at the cliff house, Liam returns home. He can’t move in with Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) yet because he isn’t back from Europe.

Hope still believes they can work things out, but Liam isn’t considering that option. He voiced his concerns repeatedly to his wife, even begging her not to hire Thomas back to work on Hope For the Future. Instead, she ignored all his concerns and did what she wanted, leading to the kiss she shared with Thomas in Rome.

While he is sure about what he wants, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) wants him to take a breath and think about the daughter they share before walking away from his marriage. Let’s be honest; Liam isn’t an angel, and his kiss with Steffy wasn’t the most brilliant move.

Hope tells RJ and Brooke the truth

While Hope and RJ are at the cabin, Brooke makes her way down there to see her daughter.

What she walks into isn’t what she’d hoped for, and learning the truth about what Hope did with Thomas will leave her stunned. She voiced concerns about their working so closely and the history of obsession and feelings, and Hope ignored all that too.

She was so focused on her line that her family’s warnings fell on deaf ears, and now, her marriage is over. The Bold and the Beautiful tease Liam gets the ball rolling on the divorce this week.

It’s unclear where things will go from here and whether Thomas and Hope will end up together. There’s much to figure out, and it’s only getting started.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.