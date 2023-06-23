The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bridge reunites and Liam pieces things together

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that fireworks are happening as the trip to Italy wraps up.

So much has happened in Rome, and it will all travel back to Los Angeles.

That’s right, the good, the bad, and the ugly will follow everyone home.

One couple begins their next chapter as another may be headed for divorce after what happened at the Colosseum.

A messy situation will ensue when the Logans and Forresters return to Forrester Creations, and there will be opinions about it.

Here’s what viewers can expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Bridge accepts their ‘destiny’

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are reconciling again. It shouldn’t shock anyone, especially after all the hints that have been dropped.

And after a very romantic moment with Andrea Bocelli, how could there be any doubt that their love was made to withstand every test it’s been given?

There will be plenty of excitement when Brooke and Ridge return home as a couple, especially after things imploded between Brooke and Taylor (Krista Allen).

Aside from the pushback the couple may get from Taylor, they will likely focus on rebuilding their relationship and planning another wedding.

Hope’s marriage implodes

The kiss between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) at the Colosseum will cause trouble for both parties.

Liam (Scott Clifton) arrived just in time to see the two kissing passionately, which he’s been concerned about for weeks.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be there to console him, and she will have a few words for Hope. After all, she has warned Hope to stay away from Thomas and not derail his progress.

This thing between Hope and Thomas hasn’t been explored past the kiss, but her feelings for him have been building over several weeks.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Liam starts putting things together, but what is he trying to work out? He had noticed Hope acting off, especially when they were intimate. Will he realize she was fantasizing about another man while they were in bed together?

And when everyone arrives back in Los Angeles, what will be said about the kiss? Liam voiced his concerns to Dollar Bill (Don Diamont), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and even Deacon (Sean Kanan). After years of Thomas obsessing over Hope, she finally returns his feelings.

Will Hope and Liam be able to work through their issues? Could Thomas and Hope end up together?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.