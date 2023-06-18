The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Love takes over Rome and a special guest appearance

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that it’s all about love in Rome.

Everyone arrived in Rome as last week’s episodes ended, and viewers are ready to see what happens next.

The writers have teased a Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) romance, which will take place this week as the CBS soap airs.

Bridge will also share a special moment together — one that will leave Taylor (Krista Allen) wishing she had come to Rome to support her son.

It’s all about the Hope For the Future preview, and when the line gets rave reviews, a celebration is in order.

Here’s what to expect as The Bold and the Beautiful takes over Rome.

Hope and Thomas share a moment

For months, The Bold and the Beautiful writers teased something brewing between Hope and Thomas. This time, though, it was Hope who was pursuing him.

Spoilers teased that two people would be watching Thomas and Hope interact, and one of them was undoubtedly Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

The preview showed that Liam (Scott Clifton) would be the other. He sees Hope and Thomas share a romantic moment, which includes a kiss.

Last week, RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) convinced Liam to head to Rome to surprise his wife. He took the advice, and what he sees isn’t what he had hoped would happen.

Andrea Bocelli guest stars for a special Bridge moment

Romance is in the air all over The Bold and the Beautiful.

Andrea Bocelli and his incredible voice will be featured on the CBS soap this week.

Brooke (Katherin Kelly Lang) has been hopeful that she and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) can reconcile, and when her efforts appear to be taken for granted, there is a moment of discouragement.

Don’t worry, though. The Bold and the Beautiful writers have always favored the Bridge pairing over Tridge, so naturally, the couple will experience the lovely voice of Andrea Bocelli as they reunite.

Rome is important to the couple, and with everything happening in their children’s lives, they can’t help but get swept up in all the exciting moments.

With everything happening in Rome, one couple will get their happily ever after, while another may have their lives torn apart. The trip abroad is more than anyone expected, and things may never be the same when they head back to California.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.