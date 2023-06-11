The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope and Thomas head to Rome

This week’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the trip to Rome won’t be all business.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are headed to Italy for a Hope For the Future moment that could change everything.

Previews and teasers have focused heavily on the romance in Rome, and it isn’t just about Hope and Thomas. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will also have a special moment.

As the show goes abroad, there is plenty to look forward to, including a special performance from Andrea Bocelli included on the hit CBS soap.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is uneasy about the idea of the business trip, as Hope and Thomas seem to have a connection. He will talk to Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) about it, and he makes a very dramatic decision.

Here’s a look at what viewers can expect from The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Liam is uneasy about the Rome trip

Liam isn’t thrilled about Hope and Thomas going to Rome, even though it is about business.

He clarifies to Hope that it makes him uncomfortable as she continues to assure him and becomes annoyed with his protests.

Talking to Deacon and Wyatt leads Liam to decide what to do, ultimately leading him to Rome to see his wife.

Will this be a mistake and the end of their marriage when Liam pops up unexpectedly?

Thomas and Hope get close — but they aren’t alone

Thomas is under the impression that things between him and Hope are platonic. He appears to have worked through his issues, leaving things as they co-parent Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) together.

However, the two find themselves on what appears to be a balcony in The Bold and the Beautiful preview video. It seems they are growing closer and becoming more comfortable touching one another.

Hope has attempted to suppress her feelings for Thomas, but it seems Rome might be where she gives in to her desires.

As the two are on the balcony, at least one person watches them. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) appears in the preview video, showing her clear view of what Thomas and Hope are doing.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased two people were watching, and we’re betting Liam is the other person as we know Liam makes his way to Rome.

Will Liam see something between his wife and his nemesis?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.