The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke and Taylor get physical

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things get physical on the CBS soap as a friendship blows up.

It was only a matter of time before Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) returned to their old ways. A friendship between the two women who love Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was destined to end badly.

As things became more apparent over the last few weeks, things between the women got sketchy. Brooke wasn’t honest about how she felt about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and that set Taylor’s plan to win Ridge over into motion.

Things at Forrester come to a head, but will it be any surprise when Ridge reunites with one of the women? After all, it’s been back for forth for decades, and both women are the mothers of his children.

The trip overseas is gearing up to play out, and with it will come romance for one of the women.

Who will end up with Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Brooke confronts Taylor

After learning that Taylor was the one who influenced Deacon (Sean Kanan) to profess his love for her, she went right back to Forrester.

The women will have an argument of epic proportions, leading to some pushing and shoving. It won’t be as exciting as the cake in the face, but it will be enough to reignite the feud between Taylor and Brooke.

Their truce is officially over, and it’s every woman for herself.

As Brooke and Taylor embark on their catfight, Ridge pulls them apart. He loves both of them, but for some reason, he continues to lead them both on.

Brooke has the upper hand when it comes to Ridge

After following the pact not to entertain Ridge, Brooke feels hurt and betrayed. She had a chance to be with him when he returned home after helping to get Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) behind bars.

It appears that The Bold and the Beautiful writers are going with Bridge again, as that will leave room for Taylor to act up and shake things up a bit in Los Angeles.

With the number of episodes in the can dwindling, there are some concerns about the WGA strike and how things will be affected. For now, though, it seems the next couple of weeks are covered, as the scenes in Italy have already been taped and have yet to air.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.