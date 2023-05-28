The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon shoots his shot

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that love is the name of the game on the CBS soap.

As May sweeps wrap, it’s all about summer love.

Things between the Forrester and Logan women are tense again, especially with the Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) situation.

Despite Monday being a holiday, a new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will air, which means more content for viewers.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) has been thinking about the conversation he had with Taylor (Krista Allen) and this week, he’ll make a move on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Sign up for our newsletter!

There’s plenty to look forward to, so let’s see what the CBS has in store.

Deacon tells Brooke he loves her

Things between Taylor and Brooke are complicated now, and Taylor is worried Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) may return to Brooke with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) back home.

She recently visited Il Giardino and planted a seed in Deacon’s head about making things work with Brooke. While he confronted Taylor about her motives, he could not get the blonde out of his mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Deacon and Brooke seated at the restaurant when he begins to pour his heart out. He wants Brooke back and thinks he has a shot with his life back on track.

He declares his love for her, and she appears stunned. Her relationship with Deacon caused many broken hearts, including her daughter Bridget’s (Ashley Jones). Bridget was married to Deacon when he and Brooke hooked up.

Taylor and Ridge

As things between her and Brooke crumble, Taylor wants to rekindle things with Ridge.

She is disappointed Brooke lied to her about how she felt about Thomas, and with her friend not admitting the reason behind her feelings, Taylor is left upset and hurt.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video also featured some Taylor and Ridge scenes, with the two looking happy.

It’s unclear where the writers will go with Ridge and the lady he chooses, especially with the WGA strike threatening to impact the CBS soap. There are diehard Tridge fans and diehard Bridge fans, so whichever way things land, there will be unhappy fans.

Meanwhile, things between Thomas and Hope will continue to take center stage. Will she give in to her feelings and lead a more rebellious life? That’s what’s been teased, and it may be a way to spice things up after the same several storylines seem to be recycled.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.