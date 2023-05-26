The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke gets a shock and Steffy is challenged

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit CBS soap tease there is plenty of drama on the horizon.

It’s been pretty stagnant lately, especially with sweeps month.

All of the Hope (Annika Noelle) turning into the “bad girl” scenes have been a bit much, especially given how it was brought on. However, it seems there will be some decent movement next week.

The feud between the Forrester and Logan women reunite, with the mothers and daughters back at each other’s throat. Add Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) into the mix, and it will be even better.

Despite the Memorial Day holiday, there will be five new shows airing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope confronts Steffy

It’s been a long time coming, but Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finally told Liam (Scott Clifton) what she saw happening between Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope.

There will be some tension in the Lope marriage as Hope tries to downplay what Liam asks about, increasing her anger.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope will confront Steffy about her interfering in her marriage. But what did she expect to happen after Steffy confronted her about the situation with Thomas? Everyone has been so focused on his recovery and personality change that this situation worries her.

Taylor and Brooke fall apart

So much for a friendship made to last. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is shocked to see Taylor (Krista Allen) show who she is.

Spoilers tease Brooke gets a shock, and we have a feeling it has everything to do with what Taylor said to Deacon at Il Giardino a while back. She encouraged him to pursue Brooke, and since he will be on several days next week, it only makes sense.

And, with Ridge also on this week, there may be some Tridge movement too.

Taylor is so upset about Brooke and her true feelings about Thomas that the moves she makes won’t shock anyone.

By the end of the week, RJ (Joshua Hoffman) confides in Hope about the real reason he returned to Los Angeles. There’s been speculation about his sudden reappearance, but what it is won’t be revealed until cliffhanger Friday.

Plenty is happening next week, so tune in daily so that no moment of the escalating drama between the Forresters and Logans is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.