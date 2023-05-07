The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Steffy tell Liam what she saw?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the CBS soap tease that viewers will get a little break from all the fawning over RJ (Joshua Hoffman) coming to work at Forrester Creations.

May sweeps are in full swing, and the writers have decided to kick things up a notch.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have always had a rivalry, especially where Liam (Scott Clifton) is concerned. While he is married to Hope and Steffy has moved on to marriage with Finn (Tanner Novlan), things between the women can still be tense, thanks to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

The foreshadowing for this storyline has been in the works for weeks, and finally, it looks like it will begin to pick up pace.

Things tend to move slowly on the half-hour soap, and when storylines get backburnered, they don’t always get the response they deserve.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy sees something she doesn’t like

While Hope and Thomas are working together, Steffy sees a red flag.

When she appears to confront Hope, the defense mechanisms arrive.

She assures Steffy that she loves Liam, but the raven-haired beauty isn’t buying it.

This saga has been going on for years on The Bold and the Beautiful, with Thomas’ obsession over Hope taking a toll on the Forresters and the Logans. Steffy doesn’t want to take any chances and asks Hope about her feelings for her brother. Naturally, the blonde beauty is defensive, but that doesn’t stop Steffy from saying she knows what she saw.

Hope works overtime to prove she loves Liam

Things haven’t been right with Hope since her conversation with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about her taste in men and not being attracted to bad boys like Brooke was throughout her life.

Hope goes into overdrive to prove that what Steffy saw was nothing unusual. The scenes feature the couple in bed. Hope dotes on her husband and tells him how much she loves him.

Liam noticed something odd with Hope’s behavior and even went to Steffy to discuss what was happening. She assured him he was overreacting, but now, she realizes Liam may have been on to something.

Will Steffy take charge and confide in Liam about what she thinks is happening with Hope and Thomas? Will Hope convince her it’s nothing and that she needs to move on?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.