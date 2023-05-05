The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy is concerned and the Forrester brothers bond

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soaps tease that sibling rivalry is brewing while a sister sees something she isn’t comfortable with.

RJ’s (Joshua Hoffman) return is front and center. Everyone is waiting to see if he will take a spot at Forrester Creations, as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) keeps pushing the issue.

Earlier this week, Hope (Annika Noelle) questioned Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) about whether he’s spent time with their shared brother. He admitted he hadn’t, and she pressed the issue a bit more. Given the age gap between the siblings, Thomas isn’t in a hurry to spend time with his little brother, and the fact that RJ is team Bridge doesn’t help matters.

As May sweeps continue, it seems the storylines are moving slower than ever. Hopefully, there will be more substance next week, as the main storylines seem to be RJ coming to Forrester Creations and Hope’s odd fascination with Thomas.

With Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) begging for Jack’s (Ted King) help and Deacon (Sean Kanan) trying to turn Il Giardino into a more upscale spot, at least there are some different faces on the screen.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Alarm bells ring for Steffy

After weeks of Liam (Scott Clifton) being concerned about Hope and Thomas working together, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) sees something that raises red flags. This time, though, it’s because of something Hope does.

Hope fantasizes about Thomas after a conversation with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). He has been on his best behavior, but if Hope makes a move, he will accept the invitation without hesitation.

How Steffy approaches the situation remains to be seen, but she isn’t going to stay quiet, that’s for sure!

RJ and Thomas spend time together

The Forrester brother makes time to hang out next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

It seems that the writers are foreshadowing a competition for the designer at Forrester Creations. Ridge pushed RJ to draw out something this week, and when Thomas returned to work on Hope For the Future, it was clear it was contingent.

And, with Thomas being responsible for the Bridge divorce, RJ may have something to say about that. He is the only Bridge child, making Hope and Thomas his half-siblings. His big brother also terrorized his big sister, so there is plenty for RJ to be upset over.

How this plays out is anyone’s guess, but expect a sibling rivalry to brew.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.