RJ on The Bold and the Beautiful: Here’s what you need to know

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers, especially newer ones, may need a refresher on who RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) is and how he is connected to the canvas.

It’s been nearly five years since RJ was last on the canvas. He left to head to Paris and live with his brother, Rick (Jacob Young), and Maya (Karla Mosely).

RJ, or Ridge Forrester Jr., is the only child Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) share. He is the only Bridge baby and has been pulling for his parents to get back together for years. RJ even helped his father to recreate a memorable moment for his mom.

He has several half-siblings still on the show, including Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Although he was born in 2004, The Bold and the Beautiful aged him, changing his birth year to 2000. If they remain with that year, he will be 23.

What brings RJ to town is still a mystery, but having it coincide with May sweeps is no coincidence.

RJ and Thomas will have tension

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that RJ’s arrival in Los Angeles was unexpected and purposeful.

He didn’t reveal to anyone he was coming, and while Brooke and Ridge are thrilled to see him, he may find it challenging to reconnect with Thomas.

While it is unclear why the siblings clash, things won’t be good between Thomas and RJ. It may have to do with the latter being a huge Bridge fan (obviously), or it could have something to do with the company.

Whatever happens between these two, expect Hope to be in the middle of it all.

How long will RJ stick around?

RJ returned for cliffhanger Friday but will likely stick around for a while. The CBS soap took the time to cast the role and build a storyline around him, so it’s expected to be more than just a quick visit.

He has been traveling the world as an influencer, but he wants to hand around and spend time with his family in Los Angeles. Naturally, Brooke and Ridge are thrilled to have him back.

Contracts aren’t usually revealed to the public, but given the way he came on and how far in advance his return was announced, it’s likely more than just a May sweeps thing.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.