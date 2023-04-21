The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: RJ’s return upsets Thomas and Hope’s desires increase

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap tease there is an upset in the Forrester family.

With May sweeps on the horizon, next week will kick things up a notch.

All eyes will be on Forrester Creations as relationships are scrutinized and a return is made.

Spoilers revealed that RJ (Joshua Hoffman) returns, and his debut was today.

The only child shared between Brooke (Katherin Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be back on the canvas for quite some time, and the writers plan to weave him back in immediately.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

RJ rocks the boat with Thomas

Oh, what a tangled web was woven when Brooke and Ridge welcomed RJ.

With RJ back in Los Angeles, he has an announcement to make.

Speculation is that he has chosen to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a designer. That checks out with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teasing that RJ and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) won’t be on the same page. Could the little brother be challenging the big brother for his job?

There is also the possibility that RJ is coming in hot and angry at Thomas for the chaos he caused in his parents’ marriage. The CPS call hasn’t been forgotten, resulting in a Bridge divorce and a near Tridge marriage.

This could get very interesting.

Hope’s desires continue to grow

As Hope (Annika Noelle) tries to push away the fantasies she’s experiencing with Thomas in the supporting role, nothing works for her.

The visions become more intense as her lust grows. Something just clicked in her head when Brooke talked about liking the bad boys, and now all she can think about is Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talks about Hope and Thomas to Liam (Scott Clifton). Is this another reassurance conversation, or will she experience something that doesn’t sit right with her? She wants what is best for her family, and Thomas’ well-being is a big part of that.

Will Hope continue to suffer from her own guilty feelings for being attracted to Thomas? And how awkward would it be for the two to hook up with their mutual half-brother back in town? As mentioned above, it’s a very tangled web.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.