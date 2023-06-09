The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam is stressed and Hope is unaware

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that relationships move to a weird space as the trip to Italy looms.

Things between Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are tense after her going to bat for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) continues to play in his head.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) seems to be dancing around the two women chasing him for decades and enjoying their quest to win him over before the other.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has placed herself directly in the middle of the Lope marriage, and with Liam needing support, that is a slippery slope.

Forrester Creations is the place to be next week, especially as the trip to Italy for Hope For the Future line is coming up.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam is spiraling as Steffy offers reassurances

Liam is in his head, which means he is driving himself crazy.

All of his conversations with Hope about Thomas have swirled in his head. Not to mention Steffy telling him Hope is the one to worry about.

When Liam is worried about Hope and Thomas traveling to Italy together, he goes to Steffy for reassurance that things will be okay.

Based on The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Liam also ends up in Italy. He may plan to go along to monitor the interaction between his nemesis and his wife.

Things get even more complicated when a wrench is thrown into a situation involving Hope and Thomas.

Hope is being watched

Now that almost everyone knows Hope has feelings for Thomas, all eyes are on her.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants to protect her daughter from making a big mistake, and instead, it seems as if she is pushing her closer to Thomas.

Hope envisions herself being a bad girl for once. Giving into her feelings is something she has fought for a long time, but it seems The Bold and the Beautiful writers are going to let her explore them moving forward.

However, Hope does something next week, and she has no idea that more than one person has their eyes focused on her.

Will someone catch a sneaky moment between her and Thomas?

Old sparks may reignite as the walls come crashing down around relationships in Los Angeles.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.