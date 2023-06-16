The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Love shines in Rome

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that what happens in Rome won’t stay in Rome.

As the CBS soap goes on location, some memorable moments happen between a couple whose destiny has been sealed since the beginning.

There is also the weird dynamic between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and it’s about to get more bizarre as they spend time together in Italy.

Liam (Scott Clifton) will make his way to Rome after some prompting from the people in his life. He worries about what could happen, and that doubt is spot on.

Bridge will get their moment, too, with a special performance by one of the most romantic crooners of all time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope and Thomas grow close

The Bold and the Beautiful writers have teased an affair between Hope and Thomas, and the build has been slow.

After Hope began fantasizing about him, things became clear that they were flipping the script and making her the one who would pursue him. After years of him chasing her while she’s been married to Liam, it seems she has finally gotten smitten with him.

With Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) along for the trip, Hope knows all eyes are on her. She even noted the looks she was getting while on the plane.

Spoilers tease that Steffy sees a moment between Hope and Thomas and wonders whether she should step in.

Brooke and Ridge reunite

As if viewers didn’t know that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke would reunite.

While Ridge has been playing hard to get, especially with Brooke showing him that she wants to be with him, things change when in Rome.

Look for a special moment between the two as he chases her down, and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) sets up something special. Spoilers revealed it would be a performance by none other than Andrea Bocelli. How much more romantic could it get?

Destiny has been discussed a lot regarding Ridge and Brooke, and it seems they will embrace it in Rome. It holds a special place in their heart, and being there for the success of their kids’ partnership is just icing on the cake.

Will Ridge and Brooke reunite for good this time? How will Liam react when he arrives in Rome?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.