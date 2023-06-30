The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Rome fallout continues

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that the fallout from Rome is far from over.

So much happened as some of the Forresters and Logans traveled to Rome for the Hope For the Future preview, and all of it is beginning to unravel now that they are back in Los Angeles.

As Liam (Scott Clifton) continues grilling Hope (Annika Noelle), viewers wonder when his indiscretion will come out. While it wasn’t a makeout session like his wife’s, it was still a kiss that should have never happened.

And as news travels around Forrester Creations, a newly back-together Bridge may have differing opinions on the situation. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has been so focused on reconnecting with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) she has no idea what happened with her daughter.

Expect the drama to amp up as June fades away and July swoops in.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam makes moves

After going rounds with Hope, Liam makes good on his comment that his marriage to Hope is over.

He put all the pieces together, realizing that while he was focused on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), he should have been worried about his wife’s feelings for him.

Liam voiced his concerns to Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and they told him not to worry about Hope. Their marriage was steady.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will move forward with some divorce paperwork and pack up his stuff from the cabin. Where he ends up remains to be seen, but Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) has plenty of space in his mansion since he hasn’t been able to win Katie (Heather Tom) back.

And while Liam reels from what happened, Brooke comes to question Hope. She knew about her feelings for Thomas but couldn’t believe that she would throw it all away for a makeout session with Thomas. Pot meet kettle, anyone?

Steffy and Taylor worry about Thomas

As word gets out about what happened between Thomas and Hope, his mom and sister are on board to ensure he doesn’t spiral back into obsession.

Taylor is blown away by what happened when she learns of the news. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) knew about it because Liam told her right after he witnessed it. And that’s also when he kissed her. Yeah, that still needs to be addressed.

And we are back to the Steam versus Lope back and forth, despite Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) being happily married before that kiss.

Look for the Forresters and Logans to have plenty to say about Hope and Thomas next week.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.