The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope hops in bed with Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

At least not where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are concerned.

Liam (Scott Clifton) made it clear that his marriage to Hope was irreparable, and she immediately ran to Thomas.

As Friday’s show ended with a tight embrace from them, the foreshadowing of what would happen this week was perfect.

What makes this even better is that when Hope wants secrecy, her mother barges in.

It’s been a while since The Bold and the Beautiful has been this sudsy.

Wyatt pushes Liam to reconcile with Hope

Let’s be honest; Liam is no saint regarding cheating and indiscretions. His stance on what happened between Thomas and Hope is a bit much, given it was a kiss.

And let’s not forget his first instinct after finding out about the kiss was to run and kiss Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She pushed him to reconcile with Hope, and he didn’t listen.

While at Spencer, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam talk in the office. Wyatt suggests he go to Hope and work through the issue to save his marriage. Liam seems to be listening to his brother, but even if he does, he will be too late.

Hope and Thomas hit the sheets

This is where the rubber meets the road regarding Hope being like her mother.

Hope and Thomas hit the sheets together after the embrace that ended Friday’s show.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Hope asks Thomas to keep things between them. It’s then that Brooke barges through the door. They are in Thomas’ space, so her opening the bedroom door startles them.

Cue the outrage from Brooke. She will be beside herself to learn her daughter slept with Thomas.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased a new couple is emerging this week, and it seems to be these two. Hope is attracted to Thomas on a deeper level, and their chemistry is undeniable.

There will be many opinions about what happens between Thomas and Hope, and Liam continues to guard his secret that he is a hypocrite because he kissed Steffy twice since seeing the kiss between his wife and Thomas. And when that finally comes to light, expect even more fireworks.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.