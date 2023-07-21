The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge is concerned, Hope moves on, and a beach disaster

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that everything will flip upside down.

There are plenty of changes happening. The ending of the Lope marriage and the Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) reunion may look like the Twilight Zone.

Everything has changed since Rome, and there is rumored to be a tragedy on the way.

Unfortunately, with the ongoing WGA strike, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers may get some more wonky stories as the summer bleeds into the fall.

For now, though, whether anyone is ready or not, the drama is coming.

Here’s what to expect next week on the CBS soap.

Lope divorce news travels

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) can go their separate ways with the divorce papers signed.

She is already involved with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), which Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will learn about next week. This may not be easy for him or Taylor (Krista Allen) to accept, especially after the history between them.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn’t happy about this, and viewers can expect her to meddle in every possible way.

Of course, there is concern about Liam’s next move, mainly because of his history with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the daughter they share.

Beach day disaster

There have been rumblings about a significant event happening that changes everything.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that things go wrong when Steffy and Finn spend a day at the beach.

Speculation is that it has something to do with Kelly and isn’t good. This will bring a newly-single Liam and Steffy together and possibly bring about a Steam reunion.

Tension grows between Finn and Steffy when she learns the truth about the patient he sees. He knows how she feels about Sheila, but his reunion with her made it seem like he was softening toward her, which spells trouble.

The idea that Finn could be why Sheila doesn’t remain in prison is frightening for those who have dealt with her decades-long reign of terror against the Forresters and Logans.

Sheila is dangerous, and after everything Bill (Don Diamont) and Ridge did to ensure she would be locked up, it seems to be for nothing.

Will something terrible happen to Kelly on the beach? Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.