The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope chooses Thomas and Sheila’s trial

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that more Hope (Annika Noelle) drama is coming.

She has turned into the bad girl, and with her mom discovering her romp with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), she has more to answer for.

A new couple is budding, just as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased last week.

With Lope all but officially over, it seems the writers are going the Thope route.

With the Logan and Forrester drama, expect some news from Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) trial.

While speaking to Deacon (Sean Kanan), she looked hopeless, but don’t count her out yet.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope and Thomas move forward

Hope was happy after her romp with Thomas at his place.

Well, until Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) busted through the door. Nothing kills the mood like your mother walking in mid-session.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that after Thomas pledged his whole heart to her, Hope will decide to move forward with their relationship and allow for the divorce from Liam (Scott Clifton).

This leads to a tough decision because it seems Liam may have given some thought to reconciling his marriage, but at this point, Hope has thrown out the want to try again. She wasn’t happy Liam ran to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), as she has always felt she’s had to share part of her husband with her.

Things will be complicated and messy, which equals lots of soapy drama.

Sheila’s trial kicks off

It is finally time for Sheila to face the severity of her crimes as her trial begins.

She’s been locked in jail for what seems like forever, and during her visit with Deacon, she appeared hopeless.

However, no one should ever count Sheila out. She has nine lives and always finds a way out of trouble.

Spoilers tease information about who helped Sheila comes out, but will that be Deacon? After all, he helped for quite some time while building a relationship with her. No one knows he is the one who hid her, which could change things between him and Hope.

Will the trial allow Sheila to find a loophole and be successfully acquitted? If she were headed to prison for life, the show would not be utilizing her like they are. Expect some surprises from the trial.

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.