The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Finn continues to fight for his family

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that it’s all about the split between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

For some viewers, it may seem like we’ve entered the Twilight Zone here. It’s a cross between deja vu and off-the-wall writing, but it’s where things are headed while the writers remain on strike. The scabs are filling in for now, and this is what we get.

Steffy has moved to Eric’s (John McCook) house as she fears for the safety of her children. Finn’s softening toward Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has everyone up in arms, especially his wife.

Finn is convinced that Liam (Scott Clifton) shared the video of the hug to get between them because he wants Steffy now that Hope (Annika Noelle) left him for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

He may be on to something after Liam so eloquently professed his love to Steffy while visiting her at Eric’s. However, don’t count out the chemistry between Steam and the legions of fans behind the couple.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Finn vows to fight

After a conversation between him and Steffy, Finn vows to ensure he gets his family back.

He isn’t open to accepting his actions caused Steffy’s reactions — he is only willing to blame Liam for his interference.

Finn continues to mention that Kelly is alive because of Sheila, referring to her as his mother.

The shift in Finn’s demeanor has been noticeable, and we wonder whether this could be another tumor storyline. They did it with Thomas, so why not? Something has to happen to explain Finn’s complete shift in behavior.

And Finn won’t be fighting alone.

He plans to enlist help, but will it be Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) or RJ (Joshua Hoffman) that he turns to?

Hope and Liam discuss the future

Things are complicated between Hope and Liam now that Steffy has moved out of the beach house and into Eric’s mansion.

Toward the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam and Hope will discuss the future of their marriage and work out how things will work moving forward. Divorce papers were signed, and despite Hope being hot on Thomas, she hasn’t seen much of him as the storyline has been focused on Finn and Steffy.

Breaking up Lope and splitting Sinn has viewers wondering what the end game will be. The writers have messed everything up, and there isn’t a clear path to resolution or an explanation behind the writing.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.