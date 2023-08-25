The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy and Finn struggle and Liam issues a warning

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap are filled with more tough decisions and relationship issues.

Things on the hit soap have been off for a while, especially with Hope (Annika Noelle) sleeping with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). The ending of the Lope marriage was also a shocker, but Liam’s (Scott Clifton) admission that he still loves Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wasn’t surprising.

Next week, things take a turn, and more backburner characters are seen as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) decides to make a move. He doesn’t like when his daughter is upset, and since Steffy is living with Eric (John McCook) and not her husband, he will take a step toward helping them reunite.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) hasn’t been seen in a while, but that is about to change. She will get a surprise she didn’t see coming — and not in a good way.

Family issues will still be front and center, as differences of opinion make things difficult.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers next week.

Steffy and Finn struggle to get back to where they were

Things aren’t improving between Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) on The Bold and the Beautiful.

She isn’t ready to trust him despite his admission that he hasn’t seen or talked to Sheila since the day she saved Kelly at the beach.

The possible scenarios that could have happened haunt Steffy, and that’s really what’s keeping her from forgiving Finn.

Their love is still there, but she isn’t ready to go home and be there with him, especially with Sheila walking around as a free woman.

By midweek, the struggle will be highlighted.

Liam issues a warning

After telling Hope that he doesn’t want to reconcile, Liam is set on trying to win Steffy back.

He talks to Ridge and warns him about how no one will be safe as long as Sheila is around — as if he doesn’t already know that, given the work he put in trying to get the murder charge to stick.

Meanwhile, Ridge decides to visit Sheila but doesn’t go alone. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is there too. This is likely a legal call, not a social one. Perhaps restraining orders are put into place?

When Ridge and Carter find her, Sheila is with Deacon (Sean Kanan). Will this be when everyone discovers their relationship is more than just him working with her?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.