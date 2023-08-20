The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope is pressured and Liam waffles

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that this week is all about relationships — again.

Que the Liam (Scott Clifton) waffling again.

After spending time at Beth’s mermaid-themed party and talking to Hope (Annika Noelle) about their situation, the two appear to share a close moment.

All this after Liam professed his love to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about his feelings for his daughter.

Even though Hope and Liam fell back into a moment of weakness after reminiscing about Beth and the trauma surrounding their daughter, it’s clear there is still no forgiving her infidelity with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke pushes Hope to forget Thomas

Hope and Liam are getting pushed to reunite from all sides.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) meddles this week, insisting Hope forget about Thomas and move forward with Liam. That’s not an option, though.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Hope pushing back, revealing that Thomas loves her. And he backs it up in the conversation the two have at the end of the video.

Thomas has loved Hope and only Hope for years, and she wants to experience what that looks and feels like, as she has always had to contend with Liam’s feelings for Steffy.

Steffy is also seen pushing Liam to forgive Hope. She wants her life with Finn (Tanner Novlan), despite his poor decisions when it comes to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Steffy and Finn profess their love for one another, which means Liam may end up divorced and alone.

More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

Aside from the Liam/Hope/Steffy/Finn storylines that are taking over The Bold and the Beautiful, there will be some Forrester family drama to look forward to coming this week.

Spoilers teased that a confrontation between Ridge and Eric (John McCook) occurs after the elder Forrester feels disrespected by his son.

There seems to be tension about the designs and who should work on them in the office. Eric wants a part in things, and Ridge seemingly dismissed him last week. That likely will lead to a more significant issue this week, which could cause a ripple effect throughout the family.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the relationship drama and family tension is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.