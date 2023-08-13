The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn vows to fight for Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is ready to fight for his wife.

He has been focused on Liam (Scott Clifton) being the enemy. Still, everyone around him is trying to get him to realize Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) left because of his connection to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

While she remains with the kids at Eric’s (John McCook) house, Finn will try to fight his way back into her good graces.

Things are complicated, especially with Liam professing his love to Steffy just before Finn arrives to plead his case.

Steffy wants to ensure her children’s safety, which isn’t possible with Sheila around.

Here’s what to expect between Steffy and Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Taylor and Steffy chat

Taylor (Krista Allen) is back on screen this week.

She has a heart-to-heart with Steffy, urging her to return and make things right with her husband.

This is an interesting standpoint given what Sheila has done to Taylor and her family, including shooting Steffy and Finn.

It’s been a decades-long stand-off between Sheila and the Forresters, and now Taylor is urging her daughter to go back to the man who has a soft spot for his birth mother despite all of the things she has done.

Don’t worry, though. Steffy doesn’t intend to return to the beach house right now. She feels safe at Eric’s, where she plans to stay with Kelly and Hayes.

Finn begs for forgiveness

At this point, Finn is enraged that Liam is even in the picture. He is fixated on him being the cause of Steffy leaving him to stay with her grandfather.

However, he thinks he can swing things in his favor by asking Steffy to forgive him.

She tells him she can’t forgive him when it comes to Sheila. She knows he still has a weak spot for Sheila, and his decisions can be swayed. That was proved when he took up for Sheila saving Kelly instead of being upset that she was stalking him and her daughter on the beach.

It seems there is no way forward for Steffy and Finn now. Liam is in her corner, willing to protect her and the kids. He is fighting for her and is ready to stand up to Sheila.

Finn isn’t one to give up, though. He will fight for his wife and his family, even if it means going to the ends of the Earth to prove it.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.