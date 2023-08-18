The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Relationship chaos

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease the high stakes for relationships.

As two marriages fall apart, old feelings are brought to the surface.

Viewers have watched as another round of Lope versus Steam has been set into motion, with Liam (Scott Clifton) and his waffling ways being front and center.

Hope (Annika Noelle) moved to file for divorce. Next week, that’s a big part of what comes into play.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is reeling after Liam professed his undying love, and Finn (Tanner Novlan) wants her to return home to the cliff house.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Big relationships moves

Hope and Liam make a big move next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

All signs point to it being about their divorce.

After several family members attempted to intervene and save their marriage, Hope and Liam will move forward and finalize their divorce.

That begs the question of whether Hope will run to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) or continue to focus on her fashion line as she has been doing.

Liam is hopeful for a reunion with Steffy, except that doesn’t seems likely. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she and Finn profess their love toward the end of the week. Will that be enough for her to move home with him and the kids?

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s maternity leave should be coming soon, which may tie into the storyline.

Eric demands respect

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have a little tension in the office.

Eric wanted to work with Ridge and felt his son was blowing him off.

As those feelings spill into next week, Eric thinks about what he wants for Forrester and the legacy he will leave behind.

Spoilers tease that Eric demands respect, which is likely from Ridge. The two have a misunderstanding next week, and it seems that will trigger whatever comes next.

It will be interesting to see what the writers have in store for this storyline because it seemingly came out of the blue. And with the Writers Strike in full swing, the scabs are continuing the scripts.

Be sure to tune in daily to see how everything between Liam, Hope, Finn, and Steffy plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.