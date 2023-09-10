The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric is coming for Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that a Forrester war is coming.

Forrester Creations has been a hot topic, especially between Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Eric isn’t as good with a pencil and paper as he once was, and it’s been frustrating. That, coupled with Ridge’s insinuations that he should be out of the office and enjoying life, makes Eric even more upset about what’s happening.

And with growing frustrations, it seems Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be in the middle of what may turn out to be a full-blown Forrester war.

Spoilers teased a situation between Eric and Ridge, but the new preview reveals it is more significant than anyone could have imagined.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge talks to Thomas

Now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the kids are no longer at the Forrester mansion, Eric has big plans.

While at the office, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) learns that Eric thinks Ridge is trying to push him out of the company. The whole thing escalated quickly.

Ridge insists that Forrester will head in the direction he wants, noting that several lines, including Hope For the Future and Brooke’s bedroom line, are already in the works.

There is no room for anything else as far as Ridge is concerned.

Eric says he will ‘not be shelved’

Meanwhile, Eric looks upset as he declares he will “not be shelved” amid the tension between him and Ridge.

He feels like he is being pushed out, and he warns someone (likely Brooke) to tell Ridge he better be on top of his game because he is coming for him.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) appears worried in the preview video.

We have to wonder how much Eric has told her about what’s been happening at Forrester and the tense situation between him and Ridge.

Speculation is there is more to Eric’s inability to hold a pencil stable, especially because of his frustration.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) attempted to help his grandad, but it wasn’t working. He did buy him a computer to help with the sketches and presented it to him on Friday’s episode.

It will be interesting to see how the chips fall in the Forrester family and where the Logan sisters will fall as their husbands go head to head over the family business.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.