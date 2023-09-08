The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas and Hope connect as the Forresters worry about Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that drama is on the horizon for the Forresters.

However, it’s not Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) causing the trouble this time.

Bold viewers have wondered where the writers were headed with the Eric (John McCook) storyline and next week, it will become clear.

And things between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) heat up again. Boundaries are put in place, but neither seems too concerned about labeling things as long as they can be together.

With Jacqueline MacInnes Wood out on maternity leave, new storylines are being pulled to the front.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

What’s wrong with Eric?

It’s been a while since viewers noticed something was wrong with Eric’s hands. He isn’t able to sketch his designs and has become increasingly frustrated.

That also explains why he went off on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) at Forrester and insinuated he was pushing him out of the business.

After leaning on RJ (Joshua Hoffman) to try and help, he seems to devise a plan. However, he has a plan that he sets in motion, which shocks those he is closest to.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric blindsides Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). That is shocking because the two have a unique relationship and wouldn’t try to keep anything from each other.

Ridge worries about how far Eric will take things with the new revelation.

Hope and Thomas heat up

Hope and Thomas are dancing with the devil these days.

She doesn’t want to go official with him, but she wants to hop into bed with him any chance she can. Well, in bed, at the office, and likely anywhere they could get away with doing it.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers that Hope is very clear about what she does and doesn’t want, and Thomas seems willing to take her with conditions. The thought of not having her is worse than having to set boundaries.

By mid-week, they will be thoroughly enjoying each other’s company.

How this will go over with their parents remains to be seen, but we’d bet Brooke and Ridge aren’t going to be thrilled when they learn what their children are up to now.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.