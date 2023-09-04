The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy makes a choice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) makes a tough choice this week.

She is terrified of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and with her appearing at the cliff house following her attempt to move home and reconcile with Finn (Tanner Novlan), all bets are off.

Finn promised he wouldn’t let Sheila interfere in their lives, and he is tongue-tied when he comes face-to-face with his mom.

At this point, Steffy realizes that drastic times call for extreme measures, and she’s about to make a decision that will shock those close to her.

With Sheila on the loose and more determined than ever to make a relationship with Finn a reality, no one is safe.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Finn gets tongue-tied in front of Sheila

After Friday’s cliffhanger where Sheila made herself known to Steffy at the beach house, The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows the confrontation between the women, with Finn in the middle.

Steffy demands that Finn make it clear to Sheila that she cannot be a part of their lives, and he hesitates to make that point to his birth mother.

Sheila is more than happy to point out that Finn is her son, which angers the heiress even more.

A flip of the scene shows Steffy announcing she’s made a decision while visibly upset.

All bets are on her leaving town and taking the children with her.

Is Steffy leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

Yes, Steffy is temporarily leaving The Bold and the Beautiful to take her maternity leave.

The situation with Sheila puts Steffy in the perfect position to jet off to Europe while Jacqueline MacInnes Wood takes her maternity leave as she prepares to welcome her fourth child.

This isn’t new for Bold viewers, as Jacquie has been out on maternity leave three times already.

Her final air date is September 7, and a return date has yet to be announced, but she is typically back fast. Based on her previous leaves, she may return before the end of October, though she may take a little more time.

Right now, the actress has not announced the birth of her fourth child, but she is expected to in the coming weeks, perhaps even days.

With Steffy off the canvas for a while, seeing how Finn deals with Sheila will be interesting.

Be sure to tune in this week as Steffy says goodbye to Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.