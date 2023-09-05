Jacqueline MacInnes Wood welcomes fourth child, ‘Our hearts are so full’

Just days before Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) heads to Europe to begin Jacqui’s maternity leave, The Bold and the Beautiful star welcomed her fourth child.

Jacqui and her husband, Elan Ruspoli, now have four little boys at home.

The soap star welcomed her sons nearly back to back, with the newest member of their family being born late last month.

She revealed the exciting news on Instagram and shared her son’s name with the world.

And in true Jacqui fashion, it was a first photo and birth announcement fit for a queen.

As she begins her journey as a mom of four boys, she is soaking up every single moment of the new baby bliss.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood announces the birth of her fourth child

Taking to her Instagram, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood revealed she and her husband, Elan Ruspoli, welcomed their fourth child last month.

She wrote, “August 27th our baby boy 𝙑𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙧 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙍𝙪𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙡𝙞 was born. Our hearts are so full. Thank you for all the messages. Just been taking this time to slow down and soak in this moment. #gratefulheart”

The name Valor fits right in with her other boys’ names. Jacqui and Elan named their other sons Rise, Lenix, and Brando.

How will Steffy exit The Bold and the Beautiful?

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood leaving The Bold and the Beautiful for her maternity leave wasn’t unexpected.

Viewers have waited months to find out what the writers planned to do with her so that she would be off-screen for an extended period.

The last few weeks have given some insight, which leads to Steffy going to Europe with the kids and leaving Finn (Tanner Novlan) in the dust.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is more determined than ever to connect with Finn and isn’t backing down. Finn’s relationship with his birth mother is a dealbreaker for Steffy, and it seems he isn’t ready to shut her out for good.

This week is the last week on-screen for Steffy, as September 7 is the last time Jacqui will be seen before heading off to maternity leave. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease she chooses to leave Los Angeles and Finn.

Everything is left in shambles when Steffy leaves and takes her kids with her. Sheila has constantly wreaked havoc for the Forresters, and this is the final straw for the heiress.

With Steffy off-screen, Jacqui can enjoy life with her newborn and get into a groove as a family of six.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.