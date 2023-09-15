The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Forrester battles, relationship woes, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes tease more of the same as the fall storylines kickoff.

Forrester is in a mess with Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) going head-to-head.

This leaves several people in the middle, including the Logan sisters and RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

And two relationships are the focus as next week approaches.

As the fashion moguls go to war, they are laser-focused on winning.

Will the Forresters fall hard on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Logan sisters choose sides

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is married to Ridge, so naturally, she will fall on his side — right?

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is back with Eric, so she should align with what her husband wants.

Katie (Heather Tom) is on the outside looking in, but based on a conversation she had with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), she may side with Brooke and Ridge.

Putting RJ in the middle will be challenging, too. Ridge has always wanted him to design; now that he is, it is with Eric.

Relationship trials

Hope (Annika Noelle) has made it very clear she is only interested in a casual relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), which essentially means office sex while the door is locked.

He loves her and wants more but will take what he can get now.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is back. He talks to Hope about what he wants, and he may be working on getting his parents together for good.

Will Douglas be able to get Hope and Thomas together?

And speaking of together, Deacon (Sean Kanan) has a realization about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and their relationship. Will he finally realize that they aren’t going anywhere?

Li and Finn

Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) discuss what to do with Sheila. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Finn and Sheila have realizations about their relationship, but separately.

She believes more drastic moves must be made so that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the kids can return home and their family can be reunited.

Finn worries about Sheila but has a bone to pick with Liam (Scott Clifton). He knows he wants Steffy back, and there’s no backing down. If Finn doesn’t get things together, there is a possibility Steffy and Liam could reunite.

Be sure to tune in all next week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.