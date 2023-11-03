The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam wants Steffy, Li sees Poppy, and Taylor returns

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease November sweeps are coming in hot.

With the Forrester showdown over and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) back in town, there is plenty to discuss.

Eric’s (John McCook) health crisis, the situation with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) attempt to get Steffy back will all be a part of the upcoming week.

A new face will hit Los Angeles when Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) mom arrives.

Family is the name of the game during the second week of sweeps.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam fights for Steffy

Before Steffy left for Europe, Liam pleaded his case for why she should reconcile with him and leave Finn (Tanner Novlan) in the dust.

Her big issue within her marriage was Finn’s connection to Sheila. That’s why she took the kids and left (Jacquie was on maternity leave).

However, Liam won’t let Steffy settle for Finn when he believes he is the best fit for her. He has promised to protect her and the kids against Sheila — something her husband struggled with.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam goes to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with an unexpected request.

Li gets an unexpected surprise

Luna has been in town for over a month, so it only makes sense that her mother, Poppy (Romy Park), would make her way to Los Angeles.

When Li (Naomi Matsuda) sees her sister at Forrester Creations, expect a huge showdown.

She will not forgive Poppy for what happened with a doctor after Li tried to help her, and seeing her on her “turf” at Forrester only enrages her more.

Li is convinced that Luna came to town to cash in on Finn’s connection to the Forrester family. And she isn’t going to let Poppy and her daughter do that.

Taylor returns

It’s been a while since Taylor (Krista Allen) was onscreen, but with Steffy back, it makes sense to see more of her mom.

She issues a very stern warning to Sheila. With Steffy reconciling her marriage, Taylor won’t stand for it being compromised by Finn’s birthmother again.

And it wouldn’t be sweeps month without a Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor fight. The former confronts the latter, likely dealing with their children, as that seems to be the trigger.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.