The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric and Ridge battle it out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal the time has finally come.

Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have been working for weeks on their collections, which are debuting later this week.

They are going head to head, as their designs will hit the runway with special guests waiting to see what Forrester Creations has come up with.

It’s been a long time coming, and with the hiccups that Eric has faced with his medical issues, this is do or die for the patriarch.

As everyone gears up for the fashion show, some Forresters are concerned.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge and Eric want to win

There is only room for one couture collection from Forrester Creation; the men take things very seriously.

Eric has moved to working from home — partly because of his medical issues and partly for privacy.

Ridge has been too busy working on his line to notice something seriously wrong with Eric. However, RJ (Johsua Hoffman) knows about his grandfather, and he’s battling against himself about whether to tell his dad or honor his promise not to say a word to anyone.

Loyalties are questioned this week as Brooke (Katherin Kelly Lang) questions where Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) stands.

Special guests arrive for the fashion show

It will be a fun week for fans of the CBS soap lineup.

That’s right. The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will have a crossover event leading straight into November sweeps.

Look for familiar faces from Genoa City. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) showed up in The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, as did Ester (Kate Linder). The two are coming in to see what Forrester Creations is putting out, and it was teased that Ester has always dreamed of owning a Forrester original.

And after years of trying to make it work, Marie Osmond will guest star as a Countess who has flown in to see what the fashion show offers. Expect her to be over the top, adding to the allure of having her on The Bold and the Beautiful.

There have also been rumblings that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may pop in for the fashion show. She has been away in Paris, but how could she miss an event like this?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.