The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: A Forrester showdown brings special guests to Los Angeles

The Bold and the Beautiful has a stellar surprise in store for viewers.

Not only will there be a mini The Young and the Restless crossover, but a big star will also be a part of the storyline.

As Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) battle it out with their couture lines, several important people will be there to watch the fashion show.

The legacy line is tied to Eric’s declining health, which gets him into trouble next week when he doesn’t follow his doctor’s orders. He is determined to win — no matter the cost.

Forrester Creations will hold an event where both lines are shared with the world. It will include familiar faces and plenty of the Forrester team.

Here’s what to expect from the big showdown between Eric and Ridge.

Marie Osmond makes her The Bold and the Beautiful debut

In a role fit for royalty, Marie Osmond will be channeling her inner Countess Von Frankfurt.

She will be traveling to see the latest couture lines produced by Eric and Ridge, and with her comes a lot of money.

PEOPLE was the first to break the news about the exciting casting. The Countess will bring “excitement” with her, and she will meet new friends along the way.

Her stint on the show seems minor, at least for now. However, it’s been a long time in the making. Marie was initially slated to be on over a decade ago, and it never came full circle, so this arc is special to her.

Familiar faces from Genoa City arrive

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless have had crossovers for years. From characters on one show or another, the CBS soaps sometimes see the actors showing up in Los Angeles or Genoa City.

Two Genoa City residents will fly to Los Angeles this time to see the Forrester Creations fashion showdown.

Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) will bring Ester (Kate Linder) as her guest. The two will take in the show and rub elbows with The Countess.

Ester has always wanted to own a Forrester original, and being along with Lauren for one of the biggest couture launches is a dream come true for her.

This will be the lead-in to November sweeps, and CBS soap fans are excited to see where the ladies fit in and whether Ester will get the Forrester original she’s always wanted. But will it be from Eric or Ridge’s line?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.