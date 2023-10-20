The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Forrester Creations fashion showdown begins

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that next week will be full of competitive nature as the Forrester Creations fashion showdown begins.

It’s been months in the making, as the writers have seemingly drawn this storyline out a little too long.

Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are ready to go head to head with their couture lines to see which will be released to the public.

And while they host the showdown, a few familiar faces will pop up in Los Angeles.

But everything isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, especially for those who know what is happening with Eric.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

RJ struggles

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) has been struggling to deal with knowing what’s happening with his grandfather.

He’s torn about telling his dad and keeping his confidences.

But when RJ learns about Eric’s prognosis, he will fall apart.

Will Luna (Lisa Yamada) be there to comfort him when he needs her the most?

The Young and the Restless crossover

The Forrester Creations show will feature a The Young and the Restless crossover event.

Two familiar faces from Genoa City attend the show. Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) has been friends with the Forresters for years, and she is bringing Ester (Kate Linder) with her.

Also coming in for the Forrester show is a Countess played by none other than Marie Osmond. Her appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful has been in the works for over a decade; next week, she will debut.

More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) puts Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) on the spot when she wonders where his loyalties lie between Eric and Ridge.

Look for a sweet moment between Katie (Heather Tom) and Eric. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) needs her sisters, but will she confide in Katie about what’s happening? Is that why the tender moment occurred?

Expect more of Li (Naomi Matsuda) and her evil attitude toward her niece. She has been awful to her without reason. She would do better to focus on getting Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) out of town. That would be the best thing for everyone.

Also, get ready for a Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) return. She is back from maternity leave and will pop up in Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.