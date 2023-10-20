The Bold and the Beautiful shocking exit: Darin Brooks announces departure

After 10 years as Wyatt Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, Darin Brooks is moving on to the next chapter.

While the news came as a shock, we can’t deny there was writing on the wall about the character.

Viewers have only seen Wyatt on a few occasions over the last several months, and most of the time, he was just a prop in scenes with Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer.

The Bold and the Beautiful writers seemingly threw his love interest Flo (Katrina Bowden) into the black hole, never to be seen again.

New credits and photos have been added, and Darin wasn’t a part of them.

While he confirmed his exit, he didn’t reveal how he would leave the show. Perhaps he is thrown into the black hole alongside his girlfriend?

Darin Brooks confirms he’s out at The Bold and the Beautiful

On Instagram, Darin Brooks confirmed he was no longer a part of the CBS soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful actor wrote, “Until we meet again… So, many of you have seen that I am no longer in the credits on @boldandbeautifulcbs and after 10 amazing years, it’s time for me to say ‘Until we meet again…’ to Wyatt Spencer…

(Doesn’t mean its the end, just… bye for now…🙂).”

Darin went on to thank Brad Bell for changing his life. He also gave a shoutout to Scott Clifton and Don Diamont, the other Spencer men on the show. Of course, he also thanked CBS for allowing him to be a part of the daytime family.

To the fans, he wrote, “And to the many, MANY fans around the world watching this show… THANK YOU!! For always watching and enjoying what I LOVE TO DO!! You all touched my heart just by tuning in everyday and being apart of our Bold and Beautiful family!! ❤️🫶“

What will happen to Wyatt on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Darin Brooks didn’t give any answers about what would happen to Wyatt in his absence.

He seemingly hinted that there is a chance that The Bold and the Beautiful viewers could see him down the road. That leads us to believe Wyatt is leaving Los Angeles and not being killed off or recast.

Since the show typically films weeks in advance, Wyatt’s exit could be tied into November sweeps, which are just around the corner.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.