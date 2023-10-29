The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric is dying

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease viewers need to grab their tissues as November sweeps roll in with sad news.

Only a few know about Eric’s (John McCook) few months left to live, but that all changes this week when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) learns the truth.

As the Forrester showdown wraps up, the reality of Eric’s grand finale is about to get even more real.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Katie (Heather Tom), RJ (Joshua Hoffman), and Luna (Lisa Yamada) are the only ones who know the truth.

Things are going to change as the Forrester family rallies around their patriarch.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Forrester showdown concludes

The fashion show began last week, and this week, it will conclude with a winner.

Eric and Ridge created their designs, and several familiar faces, including Marie Osmond as the countess, are bidding on which dresses they want to own. Those notes they are taken will be used to determine which collection was the best.

Which Forrester will take home the prize?

Steffy returns

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video showed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) returning home to Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Jacquie is back from maternity leave, meaning Steffy is ready to return to the canvas.

Spoilers teased she’s made a decision about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

However, it’s only a matter of time before she learns the truth about Eric.

And, while she shares a kiss with Finn, where will she land with Liam (Scott Clifton), who has been working to win her back since his split from Hope (Annika Noelle)?

The truth about Eric

A scene shows RJ talking about Eric, but it doesn’t show who he is speaking to. It’s backstage at the Forrester event.

The next scene turns to Ridge, who is reeling after finding out Eric is dying, as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has tears streaming down her face.

It’s unclear who fills everyone in, but it will be a tearjerker moment as the news is told over and over again.

John and Kelly are the only two original actors from when the show debuted in 1987. Speculation was that he had signed a new three-year deal, but with sweeps month happening, it’s unclear whether John intends to leave the show.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the week’s drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.