Marie Osmond on The Bold and the Beautiful — Here’s what we know

The Bold and the Beautiful fashion event of a lifetime is about to hit the CBS soap.

For weeks, the writers have been teasing a head-to-head showdown between Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

This will also lead to The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless crossover, with it being Kate Linder’s (Ester on Y&R) first appearance on the sister soap.

Along with Kate and Tracy Bregman (Lauren on Y&R), Marie Osmond will be guest-starring for the Forrester Creations event.

It will only be a short arc as we head into November sweeps and the discussion about Eric’s health begins.

Here’s what to expect from Marie as she joins The Bold and the Beautiful for a three-episode arc.

Marie Osmond talks about The Bold and the Beautiful stint

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Marie Osmond shared insight into her time on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Being on a soap opera was one of the things on her bucket list. She had talked to Brad Bell about being on one a few years ago, and when she got the call for this part, she was ecstatic.

The role Marie was tapped for is a wealthy countess who “thinks the world revolves around her.”

Marie described her character, saying, “She only goes to exclusive showings and she only wears originals. And so of course, she knows rich. And I don’t know how to describe that person that lives on a yacht and travels the world and really needs her ego put in check.”

Marie Osmond commends her costars on their craft

Since she only taped one day for her role on The Bold and the Beautiful, Marie Osmond was able to see how the soap actors work on their craft.

She told the publication, “I watched them and their work ethic is insane. It kind of reminds me, like, back in the day with variety. Because you only had, like, one shot … to keep the time. You know, you can’t get behind.”

Marie said it was “really impressive.”

She will debut as the countess at the end of the week, as the three-episode acr wraps up. Marie will come in to stir things up and get her Forrester original and will be gone before viewers can even blink.

Be sure to tune in this week so that Marie Osmond’s guest appearance isn’t missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.