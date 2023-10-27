The Bold the Beautiful spoilers for next week: The Forrester showdown ends and Steffy’s back

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that the Forrester showdown is finally wrapping up.

It’s been a drawn-out storyline, leading to shocking news that will rock the Forrester family.

As viewers watched the models wear the designs by Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), the show’s premise is again front and center.

A lot has been put into this event, and with November sweeps following it up, things will get more intense as the month progresses.

Expect emotions to run high with this set to be Eric’s final hurrah.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Forrester Creations showdown wraps up

Just as October ends, the Forrester Creations showdown will wrap up.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) knows who won the showdown — but will he disclose it?

Eric and Ridge are both amazed as the models walk the catwalk in the show. They are likely proud of each other, knowing the other has designed masterpieces that will stand the test of time.

What will happen between the father and son when the curtains close and everything has run its course?

Ridge will learn about Eric’s condition as spoilers tease that he learns life-changing information. Whether Eric tells him or RJ (Joshua Hoffman) spills the beans, it will be shocking.

Steffy returns home

It seems like just a few days ago, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) flew off to Europe to get away from Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will be back home in Los Angeles.

Spoilers tease that she has something “stunning” to say to Finn (Tanner Novlan) about Shneila. Will she have changed her mind about Sheila’s involvement in their family, or will it be about the marriage being over?

Remember, Liam (Scott Clifton) left a message for Steffy about Sheila and Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) relationship. Perhaps she feels less uneasy about returning with Finn’s birthmother preoccupied with a new romance — even if it is with Hope’s (Annika Noelle) dad.

Will Steffy return to her husband and her marriage despite knowing that Liam is willing to pledge himself to her and their daughter, protecting her from Sheila and any harm that could come their way?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.