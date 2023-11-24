The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Eric’s final party and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that as November sweeps wrap up, final plans will be made.

Eric’s (John McCook) diagnosis and the reality of his life expectancy have been weighing on his loved ones’ minds.

There are still only some family members in the know, and Eric is determined to keep things a secret. However, more are aware of his health than he even knows.

Things continue to be business as usual at Forrester, even though several family members are worried about Eric and what’s ahead.

As sweeps draw to a close next week, the storyline will continue to move forward into December.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Eric plans a gala

Eric plans a gala while still on a high from his latest collection.

It will double as a way to say goodbye to his loved ones.

This is where the return of Thorne (Windsor Harmon) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) comes into play. They are slated to return in early December, which coincides with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers timeline.

There were also some teases about “emotional” episodes being filmed and a photo of Eric hanging over the fireplace at his mansion. That added to the speculation he was retiring, and a video from his daughter, Molly McCook, that showed off his dressing room at the CBS soap was the cherry on top.

More Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

Aside from Eric’s gala planning, much more is happening in Los Angeles.

Zende (Delon de Metz) is still upset about RJ (Joshua Hoffman) getting to work with Eric while Hope For The Future is sidelined. Spoilers tease he plots revenge against RJ, as he remains out of the loop about Eric. Could he move in on Luna (Lisa Yamada)? That seems to be the revenge often chosen.

There’s also some ruffling of the feathers between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) as the two butt heads over their relationships. Neither is happy with the partner the other has chosen, leading to more tension.

As Finn (Tanner Novlan) watches Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) worry about her grandfather, he vows to look at Eric’s case. Will there be something he finds that could offer some hope?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.