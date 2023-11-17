The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: The Forresters celebrate Thanksgiving

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease it’ll be a somber week on the CBS soap.

As the Forresters grapple with the reality of Eric’s (John McCook) diagnosis, they are beside themselves.

News continues to spread despite Eric not wanting anyone to know. Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Katie (Heather Tom), and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) are all people that he told or found out, but the rest of the family is in the dark as far as he’s concerned.

Thanksgiving at the Forrester home has been a big deal for years, and it seems this year won’t be an exception.

The family knows this is likely Eric’s last, so expect grand gestures and moments to be cherished.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Thanksgiving at the Forresters

Thanksgiving week has arrived, and the reality of Eric’s lifespan has begun to sink in.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will devise a plan to make it memorable for his father.

Most of the family is in the know, with only a few unreachable people.

However, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) suspects something is up and will eventually be looped in. Whether he hears the news from Katie or Ridge is unclear, but expect his reaction to be similar to those who have already heard.

The attendees could complicate things, especially with the mix of drama with the three families on The Bold and the Beautiful.

With things getting more intense between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), we fully expect Hope to be present to spend the holiday with her mom and son, Douglas (Joseph Henry Samiri).

That may not sit well with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), especially after learning the two are still sleeping together upon her return from Europe.

Naturally, Finn (Tanner Novlan) will attend the holiday with his wife, and his mother, Li (Naomi Matsuda), could also be invited along.

To further complicate dynamics, RJ is expected to invite Luna (Lisa Yamada) as his guest. And with her mom in town, it would be fair to assume Poppy (Romy Park) would get an invite, too.

More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

Next week, The Bold and the Beautiful won’t be all about Thanksgiving, though.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is losing his mind over learning that Hope and Thomas are still seeing each other after showing up at the cabin to find his ex-wife in lingerie. This will further fuel his desire to get Steffy back.

There is also more anger coming from Li. She unleashed some resentment toward Poppy this week, revealing she was upset about her being able to welcome a child and how she couldn’t do the same. Their feud is far from over.

Be sure to tune in all next week to see how Thanksgiving at the Forresters goes down.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.