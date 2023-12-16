2023 Daytime Emmy winners list: Who took home the soap awards?

After a six-month delay due to the writers’ strike and the SAG/AFTRA strike, the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place last night.
In true Daytime Emmy fashion, it did not disappoint with memorable soap moments.
Several of those moments were soap stars sharing their favorite memories from the past 50 years of the Daytime Emmy Awards. Ashley Jones (Bridget B&B), Cameron Mathison (Drew GH), Stephen Nichols (Steve Days), and Beth Maitland (Traci Y&R) are just a few who had stories to tell.
The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore presented Ally My Children alum Susan Lucci with the oh-so-deserved honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Another tearjerker moment was General Hospital alum Sonya Eddy’s posthumous win for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series nearly one year after her death.
The In Memoriam was a touching tribute to all the talented people lost this year, with Jennifer Nettles singing Life Is Sweet as soap fans were reminded of a year full of heartbreaking loss.
It was another fabulous night celebrating all the talent in the daytime genre, especially the soap world.
Let’s take a look at who took home the soap awards last night at the Daytime Emmys.
2023 Daytime Emmy soap winners
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful
Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital – WINNER
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital
Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital
Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital – WINNER
Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital
More 2023 Daytime Emmy soap winners
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital – WINNER
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital – WINNER
Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem
Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital – WINNER
Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless
Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless – WINNER
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital – WINNER
The Young and the Restless
For a list of Daytime Emmy 2023 winners in non-soap categories, click here.