2023 Daytime Emmy winners list: Who took home the soap awards?

After a six-month delay due to the writers’ strike and the SAG/AFTRA strike, the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place last night.

In true Daytime Emmy fashion, it did not disappoint with memorable soap moments.

Several of those moments were soap stars sharing their favorite memories from the past 50 years of the Daytime Emmy Awards. Ashley Jones (Bridget B&B), Cameron Mathison (Drew GH), Stephen Nichols (Steve Days), and Beth Maitland (Traci Y&R) are just a few who had stories to tell.

The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore presented Ally My Children alum Susan Lucci with the oh-so-deserved honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Another tearjerker moment was General Hospital alum Sonya Eddy’s posthumous win for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series nearly one year after her death.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The In Memoriam was a touching tribute to all the talented people lost this year, with Jennifer Nettles singing Life Is Sweet as soap fans were reminded of a year full of heartbreaking loss.

It was another fabulous night celebrating all the talent in the daytime genre, especially the soap world.

Let’s take a look at who took home the soap awards last night at the Daytime Emmys.

They’re all just so dang pretty. Every person in this video. Gorgeous and deserving. #GH pic.twitter.com/XAbNc1uDGU — 10th Floor Podcasts (@10thFloorGH) December 16, 2023

2023 Daytime Emmy soap winners

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful – WINNER

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital – WINNER

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital

Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital – WINNER

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital

More 2023 Daytime Emmy soap winners

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital – WINNER

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital – WINNER

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem

Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital – WINNER

Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless

Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless – WINNER

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital – WINNER

The Young and the Restless

For a list of Daytime Emmy 2023 winners in non-soap categories, click here.