The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Bill’s persistence continues and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease it’s more of the same as May sweeps roll in.

With RJ’s (Joshua Hoffman) return, there is a lot to take in where Forrester Creations is concerned.

Love appears to be in the air, but it isn’t two-sided.

As things between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) heat up, some exciting news may be on the horizon.

May sweeps should bring plenty of drama, including relationship makeups and breakups — with marriages not safe.

Here is what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Bill isn’t giving up

What Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wants, he usually gets.

Katie (Heather Tom) is on his mind, and he wants to rekindle things with her. His discussion this week with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) proves that he isn’t going to back down.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is bothered by Bill and his assertiveness, but how will he handle things? His happily ever after has been ruined repeatedly, and Katie was supposed to be his fairytale ending.

Since Bill doesn’t take no for an answer, expect some grand gesture to be made on his account.

Relationship distress

May sweeps is the perfect time to switch things up, and it’s been hinted at for weeks. Could this be when Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) cross the line? There have been hints about a growing attraction on Hope’s end, which makes the situation even more awkward. Meanwhile, everyone assures Liam he has nothing to worry about — and they are right. He’s worried about Thomas, and he should be concerned about Hope.

Steffy and Finn have been going hot and heavy, and there have been hints that another baby might be adding to the storyline. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is pregnant with her fourth child in real life, and they already wrote in one pregnancy. Instead of hiding her growing baby bump, adding another member to the Sinn family could be the answer. Especially with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) still in the mix. Will baby news be on the horizon?

Also, look for some Bridge movement. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will spend plenty of time together because RJ is home. They want to reconnect with their son as a family.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.