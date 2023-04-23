The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill wants Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the fight for Katie (Heather Tom) is on.

Last week’s episodes revealed that Bill (Don Diamont) was serious about fighting for his Katie.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has been pursuing the Logan sister, and things have gotten pretty serious.

He has shown her what being the center of someone’s world is like, and Carter isn’t interested in Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) like Bill has been for years.

While their love story seems like the perfect choice for Katie, Bill isn’t going to stop until he gets what he wants.

With all of his money and power, Carter will have the fight of his life on his hands.

Carter is ready to take on Bill Spencer

After Bill invites Katie to dinner in front of Carter, the competition is on.

All of the scenarios of what could happen run through Carter’s head, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that someone needs reassurance from Brooke.

Will it be Carter or Katie who runs to the blonde?

As the couple is in bed, Carter reveals he doesn’t trust Bill (and rightfully so!). Katie wonders why they are talking about Bill, but she knows this will get messy too.

Bill will stop at nothing to get Katie

After Katie showed her appreciation for what Bill did to get Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) locked up, something switched on in Bill’s head.

He believes he has a shot at winning Katie back despite his attempt to win Brooke back following her split from Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) after Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) fake CPS call.

His declaration knowing that Katie still loves him, wasn’t lost on Carter, who is likely slightly worried as the two share a child together. There’s a lot to worry about, though.

When Liam (Scott Clifton) visits his dad, he wants to know what about Carter after Bill declares he is set on getting Katie back.

After seeing how far Bill went to deal with Sheila, there is no line he won’t cross to get something he wants. And Katie always appears to take him back.

How messy this gets remains to be seen, but given Carter’s track record in love and romance, he may lose out to Bill.

Be sure to tune in all week to see how the love triangle between Katie, Carter, and Bill plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.