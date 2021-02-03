New Vivian on Days of our Lives: Who is playing her?

Vivian has a new look once again on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

There is a new Vivian on Days of our Lives, and fans want to know who is playing her.

Even though the actress playing the new Vivian on the hit NBC daytime drama is no stranger to soap operas, some viewers are having a hard time putting a name to the face.

Let’s take a look at the actress playing the role last portrayed by Louise Sorel, who fans feel will forever be the only Vivian.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Who is playing Vivian on Days of our Lives?

Today viewers watched as Ivan (Ivan G’Vera) delivered Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani’s (Sal Stowers) twins to Vivian, who had a new face.

Vivian Alamain is now being played by Linda Dano, who is best known for her role as Felicia Gallant on Another World. Linda played Felicia for nearly 18 years, only exiting because NBC canceled the soap opera.

Along with AW, Linda also played Gretel Rae Cummings on One Life To Live from 1978-1980. Linda reprised the role in 2003 for a brief stint.

The talented actress recently starred opposite Days of our Lives alum Alison Sweeney (Sami) in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series, The Chronicle Mysteries. Alison is set to return to Days during February sweeps. Perhaps Sami and Vivian will cross paths.

Linda has a message for Days of our Lives fans

In 2019, soap veteran Robin Strasser stepped into the role of Vivian for a short stint. Fans were not happy with Robin’s portrayal of the legendary character.

The NBC daytime drama endured a slew of fan backlash, which resulted in Robin revealing she would never be asked to play the character again.

Linda used Instagram to share a message to fans in hopes it might ease some of the hatred and backlash of her playing Vivian.

“I was scared to death, but I thought about all of you, and it made it so much better… so.. to all my friends who spent so many years together on AW with me… thank you, and I hope this will be fun and too DOOL’s thank you for asking…. love to all of you,” the actress wrote.

There will no doubt be some pushback from fans. It is never easy to see a new person playing a character who fans feel can only be played by a specific actor or actress.

Vivian on Days of our Lives is now being played by the talented soap opera star Linda Dano.

As of now, Linda and Vivian will only be sticking around for a couple of weeks.

What did you think of Linda as Vivian?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.