Days of our Lives spoilers: Bombshell secrets and anger rock Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal life in Salem will be dramatically changed thanks to bombshell secrets and unresolved anger.

The NBC daytime drama begins February sweeps with the jaw-dropping moments that fans expect from the show. Plus, a fan-favorite is back with a new face, and that will certainly keep fans talking in the days to come.

Salem secret explosion

Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer) arrives in Salem just in time for Jennifer (Cady McClain) to fill her in on the Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) drama. Jennifer lets Laura that Jack is getting a paternity test. Laura responds by breaking down crying, admitting she never wanted to have to tell Jennifer her secret.

On the hunt for answers, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) finds himself face to face with Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk). Ben is stunned when Susan starts screaming “she’s alive” at the top of her lungs.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani’s (Sal Stowers) search for their twins heats up. Days spoilers tease they set a plan in motion to trap Dr. Raynor (Victoria Platt).

The preview video shows Ivan (Ivan G’Vera) delivering the twins to an elated Vivian (Linda Dano). If Lani and Eli’s plan works, the fact Vivian is alive could be spread throughout Salem very soon.

Anger gets the best of Salem residents

Gwen has become enemy number one in Salem, but she doesn’t care. The angry Brit takes a moment to slap her father.

An enraged Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) decides to take on Gwen, who responds in a hilarious and childish manner. Jack’s there to break up their little dispute, which is probably why he gets slapped.

Chad (Billy Flynn) has beef with Gwen too. Abigail (Marci Miller) hasn’t forgiven him yet, so Chad declares it’s time to bring Gwen down.

Hot on the heels of being shot, Brady (Eric Martsolf) lets Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) know he is really mad at her. Kristen did break out of prison and threaten to shoot Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), with neither action making Brady very happy.

Speaking of Chloe, she gets over being angry with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) pretty quickly. The two share a nice passionate lip-lock.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) has had it with being held captive. She yells at her captor for poisoning her and then hits him over the head with a tray.

Will Ciara managed to escape or just land herself in hot water?

Two people in Salem that are not angry or keeping secrets are Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash). When Gabi answers the door in nothing but a towel, Jake is shocked and trips over his words. Yes, there is still an intense physical attraction between the ex-lovers.

