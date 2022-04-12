Is Taylor leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful has viewers on the edge of their seats these days.

From the shocking death of Finn (Tanner Novlan) to the budding friendship between Taylor (Krista Allen) and Sheila (Kimberline Brown), no one knows what to expect.

As Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) remains critical, one more concerning action happens.

What happened to Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful?

During today’s episode, Taylor was trying to talk Sheila off the ledge of the hospital roof.

She believes that Sheila is redeemable, not having any idea that she is the one who put her daughter into the position she is in and killed her own son.

The relationship between Taylor and Sheila comes with a long history of drama. Sheila even shot Taylor once. Things have changed, but with the latest development, there is concern that Taylor may be hurt again.

As Taylor attempted to save Sheila from jumping off the roof, she went over the edge instead. She is hanging onto Sheila, but it’s a long fall and one that she likely won’t survive.

Is Krista Allen leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

Neither Krista Allen nor The Bold and the Beautiful has commented about her status with the show.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. It’s unlikely Krista is leaving the show or the role as Taylor, given she was only recently cast earlier this year. As a legacy character, it wouldn’t make sense for the show to recast and then kill off the character.

As the crisis with Steffy continues, Taylor needs to be there for her daughter.

Sheila will likely figure out a way to pull her up from dangling over the building, and the two women will bond even further. This sets up a forever grateful Taylor, who will now work hard to allow her savior to see her grandson, Hayes.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are waiting to find out if Steffy will have amnesia when she wakes up or if she will name Sheila as the person who killed Finn and almost killed her. The former is the more likely scenario, especially with May sweeps coming up.

Taylor likely isn’t going anywhere, as she was featured in the promo where Steffy wakes up.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.