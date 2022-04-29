General Hospital spoilers: When will Nancy Lee Grahn return as Alexis?

Nancy Lee Grahn is back taping at General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

When will Nancy Lee Grahn return to General Hospital is a question on viewers’ minds as a temporary actress has replaced her while she was out having back surgery.

Alexis is in the middle of a hot-button storyline surrounding Harmony (Inga Cadranel) and the truth about her daughter, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Stephanie Erb has replaced Nancy Lee Grahn and will continue in the role until Nancy returns from medical leave.

When will Nancy Lee Grahn be back?

Yesterday, Nancy Lee Grahn shared a video on her Instagram page to update her fans and followers.

She revealed that it was the first day she was back taping at General Hospital and that the weeks were the longest duration she had been off work while acting in the daytime genre.

Based on her revelation that she is back filming scenes, viewers will likely see her back at GH sometime in the middle to the end of June, as long as the ABC soap has kept the four to six weeks in advance taping schedule.

Nancy also revealed she shared her scenes with Gregory Harrison, who plays Gregory Chase on General Hospital. He is Finn (Michael Easton) and Chase’s (Josh Swickard) dad.

Alexis’ storyline on General Hospital

Right now, it’s disappointing not to see Nancy Lee Grahn in the role of Alexis, especially given how juicy the storyline is.

Alexis knows Harmony isn’t Willow’s biological mom and has for weeks. However, she doesn’t know that Willow is Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter. Carly (Laura Wright), though, does.

Harmony came clean about her role in killing Neil (Joe Flanigan) and his brother, which shocked Alexis. The two were supposed to be friends, yet she had no idea what Harmony was capable of doing.

Now, she has to make sense of everything, including her friend drugging Carly and trying to hurt her. There’s a lot to unpack, which will come in the following weeks.

Willow’s mom is currently fighting for her life after being hit by Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). She will make it, though. General Hospital spoilers tease Harmony and Carly will spend a lot of time together next week.

How this will unravel remains unknown, but for now, Stephanie Erb will continue in the role of Alexis for the next few weeks at the very least.

